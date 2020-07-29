Colette Hyman: Rockey understands collaboration

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thank you for educating your readers on each of the mayoral candidates.

As I read the first article in this series, I was surprised and dismayed by the first featured candidate’s answer to the question about education. Scott Sherman bluntly states that “the city doesn’t have much to do with the public school system.”

For anyone who has lived in Winona for as long as he has, even if they do not send their children to public school, it should be clear as day that the city and the public school system have much to do with each other.

Where was Sherman during those long discussions about Central and Madison schools, which included at least two mayors? Where was Sherman just a few weeks ago when the Winona Area Public Schools board voted unanimously to terminate its contract with the Winona Police Department?

Is he not aware that the Winona Police Department is a branch of city government, governed by the mayor and city council?

What a relief, this morning, to read the article on candidate Jovy Rockey. Here is someone who deeply understands the importance of our public schools, and the role that the city can play in improving conditions for children and youth.