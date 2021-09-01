 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Colette Hyman: Mask mandate was in best interest of Winonans
0 comments

Colette Hyman: Mask mandate was in best interest of Winonans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you, Mayor Sherman, and Councilwomen Eyden and Moeller, for putting people before profits and data before dollars when voting to support a mask mandate! These elected officials acted in consideration of reports and recommendations prepared by experts immersed in science and evidence, whose jobs are to look after the health of community members.

The others, Councilmembers Alexander, Borzyskowsi, Repinski, and Young voted on the say-so of individuals looking after their own bottom lines. Who do you think is acting in the best interest of all Winonans?

Colette Hyman

Winona

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WIARA State High School Ski & Snowboard Championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News