Colette Hyman: Mask mandate was in best interest of Winonans

Thank you, Mayor Sherman, and Councilwomen Eyden and Moeller, for putting people before profits and data before dollars when voting to support a mask mandate! These elected officials acted in consideration of reports and recommendations prepared by experts immersed in science and evidence, whose jobs are to look after the health of community members.
The others, Councilmembers Alexander, Borzyskowsi, Repinski, and Young voted on the say-so of individuals looking after their own bottom lines. Who do you think is acting in the best interest of all Winonans?
Colette Hyman
Winona