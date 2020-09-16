Colette Hyman: Kruger will fight for health care

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeremy Miller belongs to a party that believes that “COVID issues are not our winning message,” according to Republican talking points issued by Rep. Jon Koznick. Is this who we want representing us in the state Senate?

Sarah Kruger is committed to the health and well-being of every Minnesotan. She wants to make sure that Minnesotans can take care of seriously ill family members, during this COVID pandemic and beyond.

She knows that we need paid family leave, and she will fight for it. She wants to lower the cost of health care in our communities and she will fight for a buy-in option for MinnesotaCare.

Sarah Kruger is the voice we need.

Vote Sarah Kruger for Minnesota Senate.

Colette Hyman, Winona

