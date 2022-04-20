Colette Hyman: Don't take over East End Rec Center

The last time I felt moved to write a letter to the editor, the city had announced that it would dress up the new, bigger jail by putting fake windows on the facade.

Now the city council wants to dress up a new, bigger home for the police by tearing down the East End Rec Center and replacing it with a bigger police station and fire station that would also, by the way, house a community center. The new "public safety center" would plant armed police officers among kids having fun in one of the few indoor public spaces available to them.

This plan that has little or no support from professionals who work with kids and families, or from families themselves who use the space.

For the folks using the East End Rec Center, that space already provides public safety: a public space where kids can be safe, with other kids, and with dedicated staff, while parents go about the often-draining work of keeping the lights on at home.

True public safety also means far more. It means public health: how many of us got our COVID vaccines there? It also means food security, access to affordable healthy food. How many of us shop at the winter farmers’ market there? How many of us enjoy the bounties of the community garden?

The community already has a vibrant, well-used, well-loved public safety center in place at the East End Rec. Why fix something that isn’t broken?

Colette Hyman

Winona

