Thank you, Winona Daily News, for this informative summary on the punitive and dangerous lawsuit that the WAPS school board filed against local citizens (“Full School Board Briefed on Suit” July 25, 2019).
It is clear from the facts that you present that this is a terrible action, for so many reasons. Here are my top three:
- A majority of the current board members never cast a ballot on filing this lawsuit. Why burden the new board with a controversial policy, when there is so much real work to be done, and so many better ways to use those funds?
- The board filed the lawsuit at the urging of a school superintendent who announced his resignation shortly after the suit was filed. Why tie the hands of a new superintendent when she could be addressing such issues as academic achievement and racial inequities in our public schools?
- his lawsuit against a citizens’ group, which also singles out one member of that group, is no more and no less than an attack on our First Amendment rights. Such an action sends a chilling message to any dissenters: We risk costly consequences if we dare to speak up. Is this kind of censorship compatible with democracy and our Constitution?
To our elected representatives on the WAPS school board: Please cease this costly, damaging and divisive action, and get on with the work of rebuilding our schools.
Colette A. Hyman, Winona
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.