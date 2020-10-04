Cliff Black: The myth of roundabouts

The schematic of the proposed Highway 61 roundabout reminds me of the dangerous Greek mythological creature, the Medusa, with her head covered in poisonous snakes writhing and twisting in all directions.

It was said that if the Medusa looked at you, you would turn to stone. Perhaps that is the fate awaiting Winona traffic if this many-tentacled circular MnDOT plan is approved by the Winona City Council.

Kidding aside, I am concerned that the rush to spend highway funding on a complex, confusing intersection is a mistake, both from the perspective of vehicular and pedestrian safety and traffic flow.

The point has already been eloquently made by Dr. Ruth Badciong that the large Highway 61 intersection plan will create a nightmare of congealed traffic and safety challenges, particularly for pedestrians and cyclists.

The models for the roundabout indicate that backups will occur, just as occasionally happens with the existing conventional intersection. Roundabouts seem to be a new fad with regional traffic engineers and planners, but they are ill-suited for most applications in this small city.

This appears to be yet another solution in search of a problem.

Cliff Black, Winona

