Cliff Black: Earlier work has made Broadway safer

The purported motivation for applying for federal grant money for reconstructing Broadway was concern about pedestrian safety on this street.
Those concerns were aired extensively after a few high-profile accidents on Broadway several years ago, and the city of Winona took action to address the concerns by installing pedestrian-activated flashing signs at major crosswalks and two radar speed indicator (electronic) signs.
After those prudent and reasonable actions, there was a steep decline in the frequency and severity of pedestrian accidents on Broadway.
There have been injuries and even fatalities to pedestrians on other streets in the city, but between 2014 and 2018 accidents on Broadway averaged fewer than one per year, while citywide averages were higher than three per year, which is statistically low compared to other municipalities.
One of the stated reasons for the proposed project was to slow vehicles and create “traffic calming.”
In my experience, since these other measures were implemented, Broadway traffic has been calmed. If city officials believe speeding on Broadway continues to be a serious problem, a few strategically placed police patrol cars with radar should have the desired further calming effect immediately and with little disruption to traffic flow.
In most cities and metropolitan areas, city planners and highway engineers seek ways to improve traffic flow, not constrict it.
City officials should seek ways to relieve congestion, not create it. With this plan, Broadway will no longer be a broad way, but a single travel lane with the inability to pass a driver who is slowly looking for a parking space, an address or some specific location.
The flow of traffic will be dictated by the slowest driver in the single traffic lane, possibly for many blocks. Frustration and unsafe, aggressive driving can result.
I am supportive of bicycling for transportation and recreation, but purposely creating auto congestion on a main thoroughfare to accommodate relatively few bicycles seems an upside-down set of priorities.
One wonders how emergency vehicle movement and snow-plowing operations would be affected by the plan.
This project strikes me as a solution in search of a problem.
Cliff Black, Winona
