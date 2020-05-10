Cliff Black: Earlier work has made Broadway safer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The purported motivation for applying for federal grant money for reconstructing Broadway was concern about pedestrian safety on this street.

Those concerns were aired extensively after a few high-profile accidents on Broadway several years ago, and the city of Winona took action to address the concerns by installing pedestrian-activated flashing signs at major crosswalks and two radar speed indicator (electronic) signs.

After those prudent and reasonable actions, there was a steep decline in the frequency and severity of pedestrian accidents on Broadway.

There have been injuries and even fatalities to pedestrians on other streets in the city, but between 2014 and 2018 accidents on Broadway averaged fewer than one per year, while citywide averages were higher than three per year, which is statistically low compared to other municipalities.

One of the stated reasons for the proposed project was to slow vehicles and create “traffic calming.”