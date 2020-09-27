Cindy Kahn: Support candidates who support police

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a time when law enforcement officers are at the center of many stories in the news, it’s important to rally around our brave men and women in uniform.

Millions of people appreciate law enforcement, but it’s also critical to elect candidates who recognize their courage, dedication and sacrifice.

When Jim Hagedorn was elected in 2018, he promised to support our law enforcement officers in Washington by working to pass legislation in line with the needs of law enforcement officers across this great nation.

Throughout his tenure in Congress, he’s made good on his word.

Because of this unwavering support, Hagedorn has earned the endorsement of the Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police and the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association and their thousands of members.

He’s been a champion for the issues of law enforcement and it has not gone unnoticed.

Southern Minnesota is blessed to have supportive, caring, civic-minded men and women who truly act on behalf of the communities they serve.

I’m proud to support Hagedorn’s re-election campaign and have representation in Washington that truly supports our law enforcement officers.

Cindy Kahn, St. Charles

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0