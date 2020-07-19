Cindy Kahn: A tale of two candidates

Our congressional election this year is truly a tale of two candidates: one who proudly supports our men and women in blue, and one who aligns himself with the Minneapolis politicians working to defund and dismantle the police system.
Not only is this issue relevant, but it is a topic close to my heart, as one of my relatives is a police officer and serves his community with pride and honor.
Liberal Democrat Dan Feehan has proven time and time again that if elected, he would choose to align himself with those such as Minneapolis Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and the Black Lives Matter organization, who are working to cancel southern Minnesota’s values and best interests to serve their socialist agenda.
Feehan supports Nancy Pelosi’s radical anti-police bill to require such extreme liability that no person would likely ever again serve as a policeman or woman. This puts our towns and neighborhoods in danger and it’s not a risk we should be willing to take.
Meanwhile, Congressman Jim Hagedorn has consistently supported our law enforcement officers and stands against the rioters and for an orderly society.
Most recently, Hagedorn voted for the common-sense police reform bill proposed by his Minnesota colleague, Congressman Pete Stauber, a former police officer himself. This bill incentivizes bans on chokeholds, makes the act of lynching a federal crime and increases criminal penalties for any individual who falsifies a police report.
Unlike Feehan, who supports policies to defund our police, Congressman Hagedorn proudly defends the fine men and women who honorably protect and serve our communities.
Hagedorn regularly visits sheriffs and police across the district and he stands for order and the protection of our citizens and property. Hagedorn deserves our support to continue fighting for us and our way of life in Congress.
Cindy Kahn, St. Charles
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!