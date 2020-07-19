Cindy Kahn: A tale of two candidates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our congressional election this year is truly a tale of two candidates: one who proudly supports our men and women in blue, and one who aligns himself with the Minneapolis politicians working to defund and dismantle the police system.

Not only is this issue relevant, but it is a topic close to my heart, as one of my relatives is a police officer and serves his community with pride and honor.

Liberal Democrat Dan Feehan has proven time and time again that if elected, he would choose to align himself with those such as Minneapolis Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and the Black Lives Matter organization, who are working to cancel southern Minnesota’s values and best interests to serve their socialist agenda.

Feehan supports Nancy Pelosi’s radical anti-police bill to require such extreme liability that no person would likely ever again serve as a policeman or woman. This puts our towns and neighborhoods in danger and it’s not a risk we should be willing to take.

Meanwhile, Congressman Jim Hagedorn has consistently supported our law enforcement officers and stands against the rioters and for an orderly society.