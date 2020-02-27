Chuck Kernler: Thanks for sharing Klinker's insight

Thank you for publishing Mary Jo Klinker's guest view about the Middle East peace deal. It is filled with valuable factual information.
She reveals an understanding that many of us lack.
Chuck Kernler, Winona
