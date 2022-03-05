Christie Ransom: House must support Minnesota businesses

Thirty-one other states have repaid unemployment insurance trust fund debts with surplus dollars, taking the burden of massive payroll tax increases off of employers in our community.

Our businesses had no control over the pandemic and the forced business closures – but now could face double digit tax increases at a time of great economic uncertainty.

The Minnesota Senate has acted and passed SF2677. Thank you, Sen. Jeremy Miller for your leadership and your vote. Now the House of Representatives needs to do its job by March 15.

Rep. Gene Pelowski, we are counting on your leadership. Support the passage of SF 2677 in the Minnesota House by March 15.

Christie Ransom

President & CEO

Winona Area Chamber of Commerce

