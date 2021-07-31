Christie Ransom, Doug Loon: Thanks to Sen. Miller for supporting Main Street

The 2021 legislative session was long and contentious, but important for Minnesota’s economic recovery. We want to acknowledge Sen. Jeremy Miller’s good work to help Minnesota employers and employees get back to business and for fighting against vast tax increases and new mandates on business that would have made Minnesota an even tougher place for companies to succeed and grow.
Senator Miller:
- Voted to make sure PPP loans weren’t taxed in Minnesota. The Senate took this vote in March before taxes were due.
- Helped make sure workers wouldn’t have to pay income tax on unemployment benefits received during the pandemic.
- Voted to extend health care reinsurance for individuals, keeping premiums reasonable.
- Voted against legislation that would have made Minnesota one of highest tax states in the country — despite a state budget surplus and availability of billions of federal dollars.
We appreciate Sen. Miller’s support for Main Street businesses in this community and for helping to make sure our state bounces back from the economic challenges the past year has thrown our way.
Christie Ransom, president, Winona Area Chamber of Commerce
Doug Loon, president, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce