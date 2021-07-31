 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christie Ransom, Doug Loon: Thanks to Sen. Miller for supporting Main Street
0 comments

Christie Ransom, Doug Loon: Thanks to Sen. Miller for supporting Main Street

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 2021 legislative session was long and contentious, but important for Minnesota’s economic recovery. We want to acknowledge Sen. Jeremy Miller’s good work to help Minnesota employers and employees get back to business and for fighting against vast tax increases and new mandates on business that would have made Minnesota an even tougher place for companies to succeed and grow.

Senator Miller:

  • Voted to make sure PPP loans weren’t taxed in Minnesota. The Senate took this vote in March before taxes were due.
  • Helped make sure workers wouldn’t have to pay income tax on unemployment benefits received during the pandemic.
  • Voted to extend health care reinsurance for individuals, keeping premiums reasonable.
  • Voted against legislation that would have made Minnesota one of highest tax states in the country — despite a state budget surplus and availability of billions of federal dollars.

We appreciate Sen. Miller’s support for Main Street businesses in this community and for helping to make sure our state bounces back from the economic challenges the past year has thrown our way.

Christie Ransom, president, Winona Area Chamber of Commerce

Doug Loon, president, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WIARA State High School Ski & Snowboard Championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News