We have a growing shortage of child care across Winona County and its consequences are widespread.
There are already only six workers for every 10 job openings across the region, and lack of child care makes this worse.
Thirty percent of parents in a recent survey identified this as a reason they had declined work. Almost 75 percent of responding employers identify that lack of child care leads to worker absences, 58 percent say it leads to tardiness, and 48 percent said it keeps workers from putting in overtime.
Economics and regulations make it hard for new providers to enter the market, but there are solutions.
Join a collaborative of citizens and community groups leading a process to solve the shortage of child care. The Winona County child care town hall will be Tuesday, Jan 7., from 5 to 8 p.m. at Tandeski Center (1200 Storrs Pond Road, Winona, MN 55987). Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and the meeting begins at 5:30.
The event is free, but please register for the Winona County Child Care town hall at eventbrite.com or call the Winona Area Public Schools Community Education at 507-494-0900. If you are a parent, child care provider, employer or an individual or organization interested in this issue, please come.
Please note that I am speaking on my own behalf and not for Winona County nor for the Winona County Board of Commissioners.
Chris Meyer, Winona
