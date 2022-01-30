Charles Thimmesch: $7.7B budget surplus likely not heading our way

Minnesota legislators are currently bathing in a $7.7 billion budget surplus. Dinner bibs may be needed as both Republican and Democrat alike begin drooling over how to spend the loot on pet projects.

$7.7 billion is a lot of money. We're talking US military-type dollars that have been swiped from the hard-working taxpayers in the "Land of 10,000 Lakes." So where will our billions be spent?

If history repeats itself there will be a substantial, exorbitant amount dumped into the education system in the form of new sports uniforms, chartered buses to the game and the latest, greatest computer system that doesn't actually work. If you live south of I-90 folks you most likely won't see one dime of the excess cash headed your way. I-35, I-494 and of course the luxurious highway 52 in Rochester will no doubt be groomed to perfection.

Meanwhile here in the south, our gravel roads turn into mud and our paved roads will give you a free massage due to the bumps and potholes. That sharp corner on the hill still doesn't have a guardrail either but hey, your neighbor may notice you down in the ravine before it's too late.

Far too often Minnesota has wild fluctuations in its budgeting system and Minnesotans still bracing against a pandemic are taking notice. Rural Minnesota is tired of of being seen only as place to hunt and fish. All Minnesotans deserve quality, updated infrastructure and our votes will be heard.

Charles Thimmesch

Caledonia

