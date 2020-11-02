Catherine Tuggle: Get out of your comfort zone

Racism.

My dog’s comfort zone is limited. For this reason he automatically barks at dogs he doesn’t know. For no apparent reason some dogs raise the hackles on his back, none of which he has ever interacted with.

Then there are dogs that regularly mix with dogs of all kinds. These dogs rarely react to alien dogs.

If my dog was a human being he would be considered a racist – automatically negatively reacting to any person unlike him.

The antidote to my dog’s problem as well as racism I believe is to get out of your comfort zone and regularly interact with people from all backgrounds. When you know someone well enough to smell their poop there’s no way not to love them.

Catherine Tuggle

Winona

