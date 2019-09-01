Winona's Minnesota Marine Art Museum is home to works by some of the biggest names in art, including Van Gogh, Picasso and O'Keeffe.
It also features a continual rotation of fresh and interesting temporary exhibitions (currently among them: photos of dogs underwater!).
The museum is one of southern Minnesota's top tourist attractions. Yet many of us who call Winona home have never visited it.
Fortunately, those at MMAM have been taking steps to change this. They've adopted the slogan "Art is for Everyone!" for their Second Saturdays program, when they offer $1 admission and special activities for all ages, including live music, art projects and guided tours. It's likely the best dollar you'll ever spend.
Now MMAM is reaching out to welcome those for whom transportation has been an obstacle to experiencing the museum.
From Sept. 1 through Dec. 31 (and maybe beyond, if all goes well), the Minnesota Marine Art Museum will offer free rides to and from the museum through Winona Transit's Dial-a-Ride Service any day MMAM is open (with the exception of Sundays, when Dial-a-Ride is unavailable). To schedule a ride, call 507-454-6666 the day before your planned trip.
Museum hours are Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Regular admission is $7 for adults, $3 for kids ages 5-18, and free for children 4 and under. Student admission (preschool through grad school) is free on Tuesdays.
I love the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, and am so excited about the work museum officials have been doing to make it accessible and welcoming for all.
It's a place that's brought me and my entire family rich, thought-provoking experiences and immeasurable joy. We Winonans are extremely fortunate to have this wonderful, world-class art museum well within our reach, and I encourage everyone in the community to take full advantage of it.
Carrie Heckman, Winona
