Carolyn O'Grady: Oppose senior housing project

I oppose the proposed condo building in Pleasant Valley by Bradford Development.
I am unpersuaded by the argument that this project should be approved in order to add millions of dollars of property value to the city’s tax rolls. That could be accomplished if the developer chose to build on property within the city limits.
I expect the developer would prefer not to do that since city property is more expensive to buy, but that doesn’t make this location the right choice.
I recognize that there is a desire among many in Winona for more senior housing units, but it seems absurd to me to place senior housing in an area so far outside of the urban zone of the city where residents can’t walk or even take a bus to stores.
I oppose this project because:
1) Wilson Township opposes annexation of Wilson Township land. What right does Winona have to annex Wilson land without Wilson’s cooperation and approval? I can just imagine what Winonans would say if any township tried to do that to our city.
2) This project has been ludicrously given an “urban residential” designation, yet the placement of the development is clearly in a semi-rural area. Such a high-density development (even in its currently modified form) is simply not appropriate at that location.
3) The impact to the bluff land would be significant. There has already been some erosion on that hillside due to the removal of all the trees. The city of Winona developed bluffland protection guidelines for a good reason, to avoid damage to our beautiful environment. Will the city now just abandon that commitment?
4) The development violates Winona’s comprehensive plan. The city developed that plan for good reason and should not make exceptions for any one particular development. If this development is so essential to the city of Winona, then start by working to change the comprehensive plan. Don’t let the tail wag the donkey. I urge the City Council to oppose Bradford Development’s request.
Carolyn O'Grady, Winona
