I am writing in response to a factually incorrect letter published online Nov, 23, falsely accusing members of Congressman Hagedorn’s staff of not showing up to the Mobile Office Hours session scheduled for Oct. 30 at Winona City Hall.
The fact is a staffer from our Rochester office was at Winona City Hall for the entirety of the scheduled time listed on our website.
We did not reserve a room at City Hall because it is a public building with an abundance of public space for our staff to meet with constituents about casework and other issues impacting their daily lives.
Additionally, whenever a constituent is having trouble locating the staffer assigned to the mobile office hours session, we are always eager and willing to connect them with the staffer through a simple call to our office.
According to our records, the author of the letter, Rill Reuter, previously attended our mobile office hours at another location in August in Goodview as part of a protest group.
So, it begs the question: Did Reuter really have a casework issue to discuss? Or did she simply have an alternative motive to level false accusations in an effort to damage the credibility of Rep. Hagedorn and his team?
We are here to serve the people of the First District. The reason we consistently hold Mobile Office Hours is so that we can gain the views and address the concerns of southern Minnesotans in a friendly, face-to-face environment.
We encourage all First District residents to share their concerns with us – whether it be at mobile office hours, by calling our offices or at one of the stops on Rep. Hagedorn’s 21-county town hall tour across the district.
Carol Stevenson
