Carol Abrahamzon: Grateful for lands around us

Wisconsinites have good reason to be grateful to live in a state where access to the beauty and comfort of nature is close at hand wherever you go. And that's been especially true during this pandemic -- a time when getting outside, whether strolling, hiking, hunting or bird watching, has been a safe way to relieve our stress.

For this we can thank the Warren Knowles-Gaylord Nelson Stewardship Program created by the Wisconsin State Legislature in 1989, which provides funding to acquire land for conservation, improve facilities on public lands, to enhance outdoor recreational activities, and protect environmentally valuable portions of the state.

As of 2020, nearly every state resident lives within five miles of a property that has received stewardship investments -- places like the La Crosse Blufflands, lands along the Kickapoo River, New Amsterdam Grasslands, the Holland Sand Prairie, Sugar Creek Bluff, and Boscobel Bluffs to name just a few.

Mississippi Valley Conservancy, the nine-county land trust founded in La Crosse some 24 years ago, has been one of the leading nonprofit organizations to use funds from the Stewardship Program to purchase land for public use and to help landowners permanently protect their lands -- more than 21,000 acres so far.