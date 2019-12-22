To the Winona Police Department, my most sincere thank-you.
Last Sunday on one of my many hikes around this stunning area, I came upon a buck that was in serious distress. It had been hit by a car, had been lying frozen in a swampy area, and looked to have been struggling to get out for many days.
I called the non-emergency number and was connected with one of the most compassionate officers I have ever met. I was so concerned about the deer being free from its suffering and pain that I had entirely forgotten to ask the officer's name.
Thank you very much for being there when I needed help for the second time this year. The first was in March, on a drizzly night on my way home from work when my car broke down at 2 a.m. on the highway and another amazing officer pulled over to help.
Winona police, you are very much appreciated.
Carly Austin-Kukowski, Winona
