Bruno Borsari: Re-elect Olson to Winona County board

Re-elect Greg Olson as Winona County Commissioner 4th District in August, so he can continue his service.

Greg has been a very dedicated commissioner for Winona County.

He supports environmental conservation and he has always been very reasonable in trying to find a balance between resource use and preservation of the ecological integrity of the fragile Driftless Region, where we all live.

I am referring to the ordinance that insured the protection of our bluffs and the limit posed to uncontrolled extraction of silica sand, as two keystone achievements obtained through his persistence and leadership.

Greg champions achieving sustainability in agriculture and understands the limits and risks for environmental and public health of industrial farming.

Under the present circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we need county leaders who are capable of connecting the dots when it comes to ensuring food security and quality of life, without exhausting the natural resource base, nor destroying our fragile landscape for a quick monetary gain of mega-companies that profess this kind of enterprise as the only way to resurrect local economies and bring good jobs to communities.