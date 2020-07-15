Bruno Borsari: Re-elect Olson to Winona County board

Re-elect Greg Olson as Winona County Commissioner 4th District in August, so he can continue his service.
Greg has been a very dedicated commissioner for Winona County.
He supports environmental conservation and he has always been very reasonable in trying to find a balance between resource use and preservation of the ecological integrity of the fragile Driftless Region, where we all live.
I am referring to the ordinance that insured the protection of our bluffs and the limit posed to uncontrolled extraction of silica sand, as two keystone achievements obtained through his persistence and leadership.
Greg champions achieving sustainability in agriculture and understands the limits and risks for environmental and public health of industrial farming.
Under the present circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we need county leaders who are capable of connecting the dots when it comes to ensuring food security and quality of life, without exhausting the natural resource base, nor destroying our fragile landscape for a quick monetary gain of mega-companies that profess this kind of enterprise as the only way to resurrect local economies and bring good jobs to communities.
I agree with his philosophy of supporting small, family business growth to the benefit of a local economy as this approach to development has been proved to be effective in regenerating the resources needed to maintain socio-economic systems.
I appreciate also Greg’s efforts to reach out to the community. Through the years he has been offering presentations to Winona State University students and citizen groups, engaging all community members in the challenges regarding the governance of Winona County.
On a more personal note, I continue to appreciate his ability to listen to everybody’s ideas or concerns with undiluted attention and respect.
His inclusive approach in reaching out to the community substantiates his dedication to excellence in what he does and wants to accomplish as a county commissioner. Vote for Greg Olson.
Bruno Borsari, Winona
