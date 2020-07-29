Brianna Haupt: Rockey turns experience into action
1 comment

Brianna Haupt: Rockey turns experience into action

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you to the League of Women Voters of Winona for hosting the primary mayoral forum July 21. This forum showed that Jovy Rockey is the most well-rounded and energetic candidate for mayor.

Jovy is not new to meeting Winonans, building relationships and turning experience into action.

Her diverse community connections and ability to build a small business from the ground up give her a solid foundation to be an accessible and relatable mayor.

I trust that Jovy Rockey will be a dedicated team player who listens to the experiences of others to do what is best for Winona.

Vote Jovy Rockey on Aug. 11.

Brianna Haupt, Winona

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News