Brianna Haupt: Rockey turns experience into action

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thank you to the League of Women Voters of Winona for hosting the primary mayoral forum July 21. This forum showed that Jovy Rockey is the most well-rounded and energetic candidate for mayor.

Jovy is not new to meeting Winonans, building relationships and turning experience into action.

Her diverse community connections and ability to build a small business from the ground up give her a solid foundation to be an accessible and relatable mayor.

I trust that Jovy Rockey will be a dedicated team player who listens to the experiences of others to do what is best for Winona.

Vote Jovy Rockey on Aug. 11.

Brianna Haupt, Winona

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0