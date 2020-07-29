Brianna Haupt: Rockey turns experience into action

Thank you to the League of Women Voters of Winona for hosting the primary mayoral forum July 21. This forum showed that Jovy Rockey is the most well-rounded and energetic candidate for mayor.
Jovy is not new to meeting Winonans, building relationships and turning experience into action.
Her diverse community connections and ability to build a small business from the ground up give her a solid foundation to be an accessible and relatable mayor.
I trust that Jovy Rockey will be a dedicated team player who listens to the experiences of others to do what is best for Winona.
Vote Jovy Rockey on Aug. 11.
Brianna Haupt, Winona
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!