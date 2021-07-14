Brian Stuckey: Bishop's decree raises questions

A Roman Catholic priest has been removed for preaching what the Church has believed all along.

The Rev. James Altman, pastor of St. James the Less in La Crosse, Wisconsin, posted a YouTube video last August, in which he denounced Democrats’ support for abortion. He is quoted in The New York Times as saying, “We’re seeing Satan unleashed and his minions working.”

The bishop’s decree is unlikely to sit well with conservative Catholics. More than $722,000 has been raised in support of Father Altman.

When the preaching of sin, hell and judgment has all but vanished from the pulpit today, the bishop’s decree to remove the pastor raises questions as to what the Church really believes. As it is written, “Most men will proclaim every one his own goodness: but a faithful man who can find?”

Brian Stuckey

Denver, Co.

