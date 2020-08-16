Bonita Underbakke: Kruger would fight for health care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Everyone deserves access to affordable health care as a human right.

As a state senator, Sarah Kruger would work hard for this as she believes that proper care should never be determined by the amount of money in a person’s bank account.

In contrast, incumbent Jeremy Miller followed his party and voted against expanding eligibility for MinnesotaCare to more Minnesotans. He also voted against establishing the Minnesota Health Insurance Exchange.

He did, however, support subsidizing insurance companies, which made record profits. If Sen. Miller’s goal is just to protect a few insurance companies and a handful of other businesses, he should go.

As president of our state Senate, Miller has wasted his position of power just to become a follower. Please join me in voting for Sarah Kruger in November’s elections.

Bonita Underbakke, Lanesboro

