Bob Ries: Trump isn't up to the challenge
0 comments

Bob Ries: Trump isn't up to the challenge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I just finished reading the book, "The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump."

This book is a collection of essays from 27 psychiatrists and mental-health experts assessing President Trump. Between them, they evaluate Trump as narcissistic, paranoid, a bully, delusional, lacking empathy, impulsive, a repetitive liar. focused on himself and his economic well-being. It is extraordinary reading.

We are now in a crisis and need strong leadership. Sadly, Trump does not meet the need. This book is at the public library. If you read it, you will better understand why Trump is a danger.

Then, I hope you will remember this come election time.

Bob Ries, Winona

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News