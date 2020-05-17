Bob Ries: Trump is a dangerous aberrant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For the last three years I have tried to come up with a description for President Donald Trump.

Some of the words that have come to mind are narcissist, liar, paranoid, impulsive, delusional, disrespectful of women, judges, generals, dismissive of our allies, bombastic, prejudiced and lacking empathy for others.

Then came the word aberrant.

My Webster dictionary defines an aberrant as a person whose behavior departs substantially from the standard.

To me, this seems the right description in full. I think he is outside the standard on most any matter or subject.

I think he is dangerous as regards global warming, relaxing environmental standards and giving Navy ship commanders in the strait of Hormuz the authority to shoot at Iranian patrol boats harassing them.

This came after he vetoed a congressional resolution saying that Congress needed to authorize such military action, as prescribed by the Constitution. This could be a step toward war with Iran.

He is also dangerous in his rush to reopen the country from its shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic. Health experts assert that we need more testing as we start to reopen. Trump goes his own way, wanting to rush to reopen.