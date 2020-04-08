Bob Ries: Economy will only get worse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

About two weeks ago, I told my best friend that our economy was going to slip into a depression. When Congress passed the bailout, I said it was not enough, and there would have to be more.

Congress still will not admit that we will slip into a depression and only now are discussing another stimulus.

Members of Congress do not like to admit that we will have such bad times. They prefer to make themselves look good.

President Donald Trump is the worst of the lot. He cannot admit that he did anything wrong in handling this crisis. Now we will all suffer -- only time will tell how much. We need strong leadership, not someone talking about fake news and how we are going to stop drugs from coming in from the Caribbean, which will prove false. How delusional.

It is time for the people to wake up and realize what a tough time we will go through. Realize just how bad Trump truly is.

Bob Ries, Winona

