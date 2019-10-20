I recently Rep. Jim Hagedorn's town meetings in Winona and Houston counties. Hagedorn said he’s trying to do what he campaigned on; however, he still supports an administration whose policies are shutting down ethanol plants and hurting dairy farmers, and forcing crop farmers to take taxpayer welfare money just to survive.
It was curious that the meetings were opened with a long denominational prayer, while those Hagedorn represents in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District are not all Christian or Theists. Hagedorn also seemed surprised that constituents expect him to speak out about egregious presidential behavior. His silence can be interpreted as condoning it.
The main reason for this letter, however, is to apologize for my own bad behavior. As I was leaving the meeting, I spotted an former high school classmate wearing a red shirt. I kiddingly asked whether he was supporting the “Mothers Against Gun Violence,” because that is the color of that group's T-shirts. He said, no, that red is the Republican color.
Again, kidding, I said that it was appropriate because red is also the communist color and that even though the GOP used to be fanatically anti-communist, now that party and our president are in bed with them.
From there, in the passion of the moment, I called our president an idiot, with my friend saying his president is not an idiot. I then called my friend an idiot, and he called me the same a few times.
This was wrong on my part, and I sincerely apologize for this bad behavior. It is wrong and childish to call those one disagrees with names, besides being ineffective and divisive.
Bob Redig
Winona
