Bob Redig: Get moving with a roundabout

The Mankato Avenue roundabout plan is excellent. Do it.

I do understand the concern of some, especially us older drivers. But it would probably benefit us the most in mitigating the crash us oldsters are most prone to -- the deadly high-speed T-boning.

Also as pedestrians we would never have to cross more than two lanes of low speed one way traffic instead of up to seven both ways now.

Roundabout benefits: Still work during power outages; U-turns easy, legal and safe; except for crosswalks, traffic never stops; low speed (20 mph) makes it easy to merge and lessens the severity of crashes that will still happen; no electronics and road sensors to maintain.

Also, while there still will be some congestion, one won’t be waiting at a long red light with no traffic in sight (while traffic moves slower you’ll get where you’re going faster;) mitigates the bad angle of the 61/43 intersection; won’t have to dodge cross traffic and easily take side street to nearest “roundybob;” if one doesn’t know where they’re going, they can safely drive in circles until they do; and maybe there can be some pleasant green space in the center.

While our country is cutting edge in many things, this is not one of them.