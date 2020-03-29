Bob Redig: Get moving with a roundabout

The Mankato Avenue roundabout plan is excellent. Do it.
I do understand the concern of some, especially us older drivers. But it would probably benefit us the most in mitigating the crash us oldsters are most prone to -- the deadly high-speed T-boning.
Also as pedestrians we would never have to cross more than two lanes of low speed one way traffic instead of up to seven both ways now.
Roundabout benefits: Still work during power outages; U-turns easy, legal and safe; except for crosswalks, traffic never stops; low speed (20 mph) makes it easy to merge and lessens the severity of crashes that will still happen; no electronics and road sensors to maintain.
Also, while there still will be some congestion, one won’t be waiting at a long red light with no traffic in sight (while traffic moves slower you’ll get where you’re going faster;) mitigates the bad angle of the 61/43 intersection; won’t have to dodge cross traffic and easily take side street to nearest “roundybob;” if one doesn’t know where they’re going, they can safely drive in circles until they do; and maybe there can be some pleasant green space in the center.
While our country is cutting edge in many things, this is not one of them.
More than 50 years ago, when I was with the Peace Corps in West Bengal, India, they already had roundabouts (thanks to the British occupation) and they figured out how to use them quite well.
Bob Redig, Winona
