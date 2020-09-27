Bob Redig: Feehan will serve district better

Dan Feehan will serve our district much better than our present representative, Jim Hagedorn.
Dan lives in the district, has actually served in the dangerous Iraq war zone disarming roadside bombs, and will really get Big Pharma under control. Hagedorn is an adoring acolyte of our current president who has done nothing meaningful about drug prices.
I had to chuckle when a recent writer praised his efforts, which actually tripled the price on my prescriptions. Real drug price relief will come when the federal government is allowed by Congress to negotiate prices for all of us as it now does with the Veterans Administration.
Earlier this year, Hagedorn spent a huge amount of money sending out slick cards, at taxpayer expense, bragging about all he had done for farmers. Yes, while USMC is an improvement it is doing little to get farmers off taxpayer welfare (another round is being dished out soon).
Dan Feehan will work for reasonable trade policies with China that will get farmers off welfare and on farm-sustaining prices -- which is all they ask for.
When asked, at one of his few closely staged public meetings, about some of our president’s egregious actions (like forcefully taking little children from parents’ arms and storing them in cages; calling generals, POW’s, and our fallen soldiers “stupid and suckers”; etc.; not to mention humiliating Gold Star parents, or bragging about being able to grab women;, Hagedorn seemed surprised to learn that, if he didn’t speak up and condemn such actions, people would conclude that he condoned them.
Dan Feehan hasn’t spent his life as a D.C. lobbyist or taken huge sums from Big Pharma that he is supposed to regulate.
Dan will support improving the Affordable Care Act to keep pre-existing conditions covered along with students to age 26. If pre-existing conditions aren’t covered, you aren’t covered. If you have high deductibles, you don’t have health care.
Hagedorn works to undermine ACA, but has no plan to replace it. And remember, especially in this COVID-19 era, if your health coverage is at work and if you lose your job, you’ve lost your coverage, too.
Bob Redig, Winona
