Bob Redig: Feehan will serve district better

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dan Feehan will serve our district much better than our present representative, Jim Hagedorn.

Dan lives in the district, has actually served in the dangerous Iraq war zone disarming roadside bombs, and will really get Big Pharma under control. Hagedorn is an adoring acolyte of our current president who has done nothing meaningful about drug prices.

I had to chuckle when a recent writer praised his efforts, which actually tripled the price on my prescriptions. Real drug price relief will come when the federal government is allowed by Congress to negotiate prices for all of us as it now does with the Veterans Administration.

Earlier this year, Hagedorn spent a huge amount of money sending out slick cards, at taxpayer expense, bragging about all he had done for farmers. Yes, while USMC is an improvement it is doing little to get farmers off taxpayer welfare (another round is being dished out soon).

Dan Feehan will work for reasonable trade policies with China that will get farmers off welfare and on farm-sustaining prices -- which is all they ask for.