Beverly Spande: Was trip to mask factory necessary?

I was struck by two interesting articles in the May 6 Winona Daily News.

Headline for one: "Winona offers fare-free transit through 2020." That is very generous and something that will help those who ride the bus and are short of cash.

The article right above reads "Our country wants to open."

This was about President Donald Trump's visit to a mask factory in Arizona. Was this trip necessary and how much did it cost the taxpayers when Congress had to write bills that authorize money to people, hospitals because they do not have the money to cover things any more.

Could this money have been put to better use and would not that have been a kind gesture on our president's part? " Just Wondering.

Beverly Spande, Winona

