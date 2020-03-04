Benjamin Ellgen: WSU students back Amtrak expansion

On Jan. 29, the elected members of Winona State University’s Student Senate voted unanimously in support of an additional Amtrak rail line between the Twin Cities, Milwaukee and Chicago.

This proposed line would offer significant benefits to the community of Winona.

The Amtrak train is currently used by Winona State students to travel between their hometowns and Winona. Despite being a reasonably priced transportation option commonly used by students, time delays often interfere with the ability for riders to use this service.

An additional train serving Minnesota and Wisconsin, other than the current Empire Builder route between Chicago and the West Coast, would directly improve the ability for passengers to travel according to their own needs.

The Amtrak train between Winona and metropolitan centers in the region is an attractive feature for first-year students. Improving this transportation will be essential to retaining student enrollment vital to the well-being of the city’s three universities and, in turn, the city of Winona itself.

These are only some of the numerous arguments in favor of the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Passenger Rail Service.