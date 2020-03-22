Benjamin Ellgen: Feehan supports public education

As a student graduating from Winona State University in May, hundreds of my fellow students and I face a critical intersection in our lives.
While I am thankful for the quality public education that I have received during the past 16 years, I recognize the need for continued action from our legislators to improve access to a quality education for all.
Our shared education system struggles to address the opportunity gap and in providing adequate mental health resources to students and staff, just to name a few examples.
The COVID-19 pandemic only serves to highlight the challenges of food and housing insecurity that both K-12 and college students face. Rather than working to address these problems, Rep. Jim Hagedorn voted against appropriating funds to the Department of Education on June 19, 2019. We must demand more from our elected officials.
I support Dan Feehan in the upcoming election for the First Congressional District due to his commitment to education.
Feehan knows firsthand the struggles that teachers and students face in the classroom as a former school teacher himself.
He supports making early childhood education affordable and accessible to all, strengthening the quality of our K-12 education, and making sure college graduates are not burdened by exorbitant debt.
As thousands of students in the Winona area and beyond are forced to stay home due to school closures, education deserves to be a priority of our elected officials.
Feehan will be the strong voice in Washington that we need fighting for students and educators across southern Minnesota. I urge you to support Dan Feehan’s election to the U.S. House of Representatives on Nov. 3.
Benjamin Ellgen, Winona