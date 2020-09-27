Ben Klinger: Thanks for teamwork with COVID testing

Last week, Winona County partnered with multiple local organizations to host a No-Barriers COVID-19 Testing Event.
As I start to reflect on the success of the event, I have to thank our many partners who dedicated time, resources and volunteers to help run this event.
Thank you to; city of Goodview, city of Winona, Lions Club, Winona Fire Department. Winona Area Ambulance Services, Winona State University, Winona Health, Winona County Public Health, Winona County, Winona County Emergency Management, St. Mary’s University of Minnesota and Minnesota State College Southeast for all of your support to put this event together.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, our team has worked to respond to the needs of the community. Recently, we began to see a rapid increase of COVID-19 cases due to community spread. The disease was spreading throughout the community, without epidemiological links. This identified that we needed to increase testing in the community.
A key part of slowing the spread of COVID-19 is to identify where our cases are with testing and then isolate those who are positive. The sooner we identify the cases and slow the spread, the sooner we can get back to a sense of normalcy.
With the overwhelming support of the community, we were able to test a little more than 2,500 individuals. Many people came from Winona County, but we saw individuals from surrounding communities who came to get a test. We had 64 people test positive, making our positive percent about 2.4%.
This event could not have been achieved without the support of our community. During the last week, we have received an outpouring of positive comments and support for our event.
Thank you, to the community, for coming out and making this possible.
This is just one step in getting back to normal. If we can keep the virus at bay and continue to come together, we can slow the spread of COVID-19.
Ben Klinger, Winona
Ben Klinger is director of Emergency Management for Winona County.
