Ben Klinger: Thanks for teamwork with COVID testing

Last week, Winona County partnered with multiple local organizations to host a No-Barriers COVID-19 Testing Event.

As I start to reflect on the success of the event, I have to thank our many partners who dedicated time, resources and volunteers to help run this event.

Thank you to; city of Goodview, city of Winona, Lions Club, Winona Fire Department. Winona Area Ambulance Services, Winona State University, Winona Health, Winona County Public Health, Winona County, Winona County Emergency Management, St. Mary’s University of Minnesota and Minnesota State College Southeast for all of your support to put this event together.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, our team has worked to respond to the needs of the community. Recently, we began to see a rapid increase of COVID-19 cases due to community spread. The disease was spreading throughout the community, without epidemiological links. This identified that we needed to increase testing in the community.

A key part of slowing the spread of COVID-19 is to identify where our cases are with testing and then isolate those who are positive. The sooner we identify the cases and slow the spread, the sooner we can get back to a sense of normalcy.