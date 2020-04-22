Bea Hoffmann: Virus is no excuse to attack others

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Amid important news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, there are troubling reports of senseless and shameful attacks on people of Asian descent in our communities.

A number of incidents have been reported in Minnesota and hundreds more throughout the country. These attacks have ranged from verbal abuse and threats to physical assaults. As Americans, we should all condemn these xenophobic acts.

While we must look back and learn from our lack of preparedness for this pandemic, no blame for the virus itself can be assigned to any one group of people.

This virus is a phenomenon of nature and does not discriminate. Save for the few who experienced the virus, recovered and may now be immune, every human being on this planet is vulnerable.

The world has been made one by this microscopic foe and scientists from around the world are collaborating on ways to beat it.

Let’s use this extraordinary time to rally around our common humanity and hopefully come out the other side a more compassionate and united society.

Bea Hoffmann, Winona

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0