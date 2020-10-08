Barry Peratt: Pro-choice student group offers civics lesson

I extend my gratitude to the WSU pro-choice student group who disrupted the Life Chain prayer vigil on Sunday. They gave my children a civics lesson that could not have been more effective had it been planned by a professional.

Each year, several people gather on Huff Street to pray for an end to abortion and be a public witness for life. Since it is not a protest or demonstration, they follow strict protocols to not engage in conversation with each other or passers-by. This year, a pro-choice student protest group from WSU arrived with signs, a megaphone, and loud explicit music to disrupt the prayer vigil.

I fully support their right to gather.

What followed, however, gave my children a beautiful chance to witness the difference in what motivates the two groups.

Donning vulgar signs, they began insulting my family almost immediately. Surrounding my wife and my 10-year-old daughter, they yelled repeatedly, “Your mother doesn’t love you!” They then proceeded to harass the other participants with vulgar taunts.

My 13-year-old daughter marveled at their immaturity and unhinged emotionalism, noting that it would have been embarrassing even for a young child to behave in this manner. She then thanked us for how she was raised.