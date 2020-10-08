Barry Peratt: Pro-choice student group offers civics lesson

I extend my gratitude to the WSU pro-choice student group who disrupted the Life Chain prayer vigil on Sunday. They gave my children a civics lesson that could not have been more effective had it been planned by a professional.
Each year, several people gather on Huff Street to pray for an end to abortion and be a public witness for life. Since it is not a protest or demonstration, they follow strict protocols to not engage in conversation with each other or passers-by. This year, a pro-choice student protest group from WSU arrived with signs, a megaphone, and loud explicit music to disrupt the prayer vigil.
I fully support their right to gather.
What followed, however, gave my children a beautiful chance to witness the difference in what motivates the two groups.
Donning vulgar signs, they began insulting my family almost immediately. Surrounding my wife and my 10-year-old daughter, they yelled repeatedly, “Your mother doesn’t love you!” They then proceeded to harass the other participants with vulgar taunts.
My 13-year-old daughter marveled at their immaturity and unhinged emotionalism, noting that it would have been embarrassing even for a young child to behave in this manner. She then thanked us for how she was raised.
As the pro-choice protesters scurried up and down Huff Street, apparently seeking some sort of reaction, the pro-lifers kept their silent, focused prayer vigil.
The contrast was unbelievably stark. And it reinforced strongly for my children the difference between those who incessantly speak of tolerance but exhibit only anger and aggressive vulgarity toward those with a different point of view, and those who, though falsely accused of many vile things, quietly demonstrate true tolerance for those with whom they disagree.
Barry Peratt
Winona
