Barry Peratt: Critical thinking needed regarding masks

Jerome Christenson’s recent screed against those who gathered to protest the mask mandates (I was not among them, but several Ph.D.s were) exemplifies what is wrong in our group-think society.

Not just “trusting the experts,” but examining evidence for oneself, is precisely what we try to encourage in our university students. Critical thinking is what homo sapiens are supposed to do.

When I was young, the mantra was “Question Authority,” and it was often the media that helped us do that. But, regarding COVID, corporate media has become merely a mouthpiece for the delivery a government-sanctioned narrative that many well-informed and well-educated people don’t buy. But even in academia, those who have received the Leftist Lobotomy display an unbridled intolerance for those who question the dominant narrative on any number of issues, COVID among them.

Perhaps this is why Christenson appears to be completely unaware of the dozen controlled-randomized trials, and significant amount of other evidence, indicating the ineffectiveness of masks vis-à-vis the transmission of respiratory illnesses.

To homo sapiens, such evidence constitutes a cause for investigation. But it is much easier to quote a group of experts who have thought for you and safely disparage as sub-human those who raise questions.

The problem with experts, especially those in the public eye, is that they can be motivated by political power, peer pressure, ideology, or billions of dollars flowing from, say, Big Pharma. They do not necessarily act from an unadulterated search for truth or concern for the common good.

Homo sapiens understand this and therefore choose to do their own homework and have their own thoughts.

Barry Peratt

Winona

