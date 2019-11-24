I am writing to support the Winona City Council’s very tough decision to close the Lefty Hymes Deer Park.
The Will Dilg Chapter of the Izaak Walton League established the park in 1961 when deer parks were both popular and considered a method to bring the public and wildlife closer together.
Times have changed. Today CWD is a threat to both our wildlife populations and potentially humans. Confined deer facilities are typically the source of CWD, which spreads into the native deer herd with devastating consequences.
We are witnessing this today as both the Minnesota and Wisconsin DNRs implement more protective mechanisms to identify and stop the spread of CWD.
The Izaak Walton League is a science-based conservation organization. We believe that difficult decisions like the city’s to close the deer park are a necessary part of these changing times.
We all know that this was not an easy decision, but in our science-driven hearts, we know it was the right decision.
Barry Drazkowski, Fountain City
