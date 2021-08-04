Barry A. Peratt: Questioning CDC guidance leads to conclusion

In suggesting that masking requirements be left to local school boards, Sen. Jeremy Miller endorsed the notion that stakeholders should have a voice in decisions that deeply affect their lives. Doing so, however, would dangerously lead to a diversity of ideas and even robust conversation around these issues.

Without the firm guidance of power-tripping governors and unelected bureaucrats such as Dr. Anthony “The Science” Fauci, how are we lesser citizens to know what to believe, how to behave, and whom to trust? It is as if Miller is suggesting we think for ourselves, as I unfortunately did.

Some months ago, I examined a Science Brief from the CDC in which they pitched anecdotes, mechanistic studies, and cherry-picked observational studies to justify their position that masks reduce the transmission of respiratory illnesses. They did not cite a single controlled, randomized trial to support their position, and they conveniently ignored the existence of the many contrary studies that I found, including those mentioned in their own May 2020 policy review: “Although mechanistic studies support the potential effect of hand hygiene or face masks, evidence from 14 randomized controlled trials of these measures did not support a substantial effect on transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza.”