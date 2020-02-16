I have just recently been able to give a name to what is missing in our society and country in terms of communication.
It hit me: Restraint is all but absent in our thoughts, words and deeds.
With the advent of social media, 24/7 television and radio news coverage and the quest for followers and viewers, it is crystal clear that we have forgotten to consider the far-reaching impact of our words and actions.
Restraint is missing. The conscious decision to consider carefully the full impact of words and actions before writing, speaking, tweeting, posting and acting is a lost concept.
Full impact is deep and wide. These days everyone is affected – children, parents, teachers, co-workers, friends, families, strangers and more are all affected by the ways in which we present ourselves.
Somehow, unrestrained words and behavior seep into our world and become acceptable. Children are watching and will be following those who they admire. That is fact.
My grandmother, born in 1896, gave me a very wise rule to live by which is even more true today than when I first heard it long ago. “Never put into writing anything that you do not want to have read out loud to everyone.”
Harriet Hunt was way ahead of her time in promoting restraint. In these days of cameras, videos, media of all sorts and general thought, that message is new to many.
So I am encouraging us all to put more thought into all that we do, say, wear, write and repeat.
Restraint is a good watchword to keep handy. I believe it will make us all kinder and happier.
Barbara Wynn, Winona
