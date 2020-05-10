Barbara Ramer: Reconsider senior housing project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kudos to Michelle Alexander, George Borzyskowski and Allyn Thurley for voting yes on the Cedar Brook project.

Thank you for seeing the need for affordable housing in a cooperative setting. It is obvious that you gave this considerable thought as to what is needed in Winona – affordable housing for senior citizens.

For the last 18 years I have lived next to college housing and now that I’m retiring, a senior cooperative is the perfect solution for my housing needs. While it is true that there is senior living available on Mankato Avenue, this housing is rental and costs more.

One of the objections I heard from various people was why isn’t this being built in Winona? Winona does not have three acres of affordable land within the city limits. The entire purpose of the cooperative is to provide seniors with one-level, owner-occupied affordable housing.

Bradford Development, a Mankato-based company, has built Willow Brook (Winona) along with cooperatives in Black River Falls, Mankato, Northfield and Owatonna. For further information check out the website at http://www.bradforddevelopment.net/seniorcooperative