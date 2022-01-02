Barbara Hultgren: Time for a name change?

“MR GOOD FELLOW, WILL YOU PLAY SANTA CLAUS” screamed the banner headline on the Dec. 11, 1920, edition of the Winona Republican-Herald, according to the history of the Winona Goodfellows program.

And the other day the Throwback Thursday article printed a Dec. 24, 1931, Good Fellows story of Mrs. Emma Elfealdt, Mrs. Amy Schoonmaker, Miss Mary O. Leitz and Miss Martha Miller annually devoting their time to support the Good Fellows Fund. These important and needed donations help to keep our children warm during Minnesota’s extremely cold winter months.

Each year I contribute to this fund even though I am not a MR or a FELLOW.

It is noticeable that a lot of women generously volunteer and contribute to help out young community members stay warm and safe.

After 101 years do you think it is time to update the name of Goodfellows Fund?

Years ago the Winona Republican-Herald changed its name to the Winona Daily News.

Barbara Hultgren

Winona

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0