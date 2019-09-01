How long, O Lord? How long? How long are we as a nation going to countenance this barrage of gun violence?
Those who extend thoughts and prayers at the latest mass killing, and then do nothing, at the very least exude a tincture of hypocrisy.
We cannot beat around the bush by not forthrightly saying that the ultimate purpose of a gun, especially a semiautomatic one, is to kill.
Shrugging our shoulders and sanctimoniously pointing to the Second Amendment as justification for lightly regulated manufacture, purchase and use of guns is not helpful.
I do not think our Founding Fathers envisioned the Second Amendment as a license to kill or wound thousands of our citizens every year year through the invention of ever more efficient firearms and the hateful rhetoric that spews its way through social media.
In June, the U.S. House of Representatives passed two bills that put rather tame regulations on purchasing guns -- that background checks be performed on all gun sales, and that federal authorities be granted an extended period for a complete background check.
Mitch McConnell has not yet allowed these bills to be debated in the Senate. After all, McConnell's stated goal is to obstruct anything proposed by the House.
Yes, with more pressure, now he says the Senate will look at background checks. Will he, and how much? And, is that the extent of the debate he will allow?
Let's face it, gun violence is a health issue, as more and more people are saying. There are too many deaths, and many who have been wounded now face the possibility of lead poisoning from bullet fragments that remain in their bodies because surgical removal is too dangerous.
And politicians still refuse to outlaw lead shot. In addition, the gun industry has received exceptions to laws enacted to protect the public.
The Centers for Disease Control is forbidden to conduct research studies on gun violence. Shooting victims are not allowed to sue the gun industry for many negligence claims. Defective guns are not subject to recall as are thousands of other consumer products. (Information from Brady United Against Gun Violence.)
And, still, as mostly Republicans in legislatures and Congress invoke the sacred immutability of the Second Amendment, people are dying in ever greater numbers.
It seems as if allowing people to buy, sell and own as many guns as they want is more important than to try to prevent people from dying by gun violence.
How many more, O Lord. How many more?
Barbara DuFresne, Winona
