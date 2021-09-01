Barbara Burchill: Wear a face mask to protect others

A letter in the Winona Daily News on Saturday, August 28, has the author citing the April 21, 2020, issue of the Journal of American Medical Association. He writes that this article says, "Face masks should be used only by individuals who have symptoms of respiratory infection" and "Face masks should not be worn by healthy individuals to protect themselves from acquiring respiratory infection because there is no evidence to suggest that face masks worn by healthy individuals are effective in preventing people from becoming ill."

I can believe that those statements were in JAMA in April of 2020, but I also believe that a lot has changed since then. I'm sure that more current issues, especially if they deal specifically with COVID, have very different things to say.

Also, I don't wear a mask to protect myself, I wear it to protect you and anyone else I might come in contact with. Even if I have no symptoms, I could be carrying the virus, especially if I had any contact with an asymptomatic individual who is carrying it. There's plenty of evidence to show that wearing a mask prevents other people from getting the virus, which is extremely contagious. And I certainly don't want to become infected just because someone refused to wear a face mask while out in public.