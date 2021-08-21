Axel Daood: Ranked choice voting will lead to better leaders

Eight months ago, Republican politicians tacitly and explicitly endorsed voter fraud conspiracies, fomenting anger that erupted in violence at the January 6 insurrection. Then, the same politicians – including our representative, Jim Hagedorn – endangered our democracy by voting against the certification of the Electoral College results.

The fact that we even elected such anti-democratic representatives in the first place shows just how flawed the election process is. Fortunately, there is a non-partisan election reform, ranked choice voting (RCV), that has enough traction to address this issue.

With RCV, voters rank their favorite candidates in order of preference. The first choices are tallied, then the least popular candidate is eliminated. The ballots for this candidate are then counted for voters’ second choices. This process continues until a single candidate prevails with majority support.

Among many other benefits, RCV removes the spoiler dynamic from elections. In our district, Hagedorn won his 2020 re-election just marginally over Dan Feehan. However, there was a third candidate, a spoiler candidate, who is credited for siphoning just enough votes from Feehan to cost him victory. Had RCV been used in this election, it is unlikely we would be stuck with an undemocratic representative who was not supported by the majority.