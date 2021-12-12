Ashley Hall: Get involved to help homeless veterans

Across the nation, veteran homelessness has been an ongoing issue. In a report published by the Department of Veteran Affairs, women veterans are the fastest-growing segment of the homeless veteran population. In that same report it was said that homelessness among female veterans increased by 2% between 2018 and 2019, while homelessness among male veterans declined by 3% during the same period.

Compared to their male counterparts, female veterans are often faced with the challenges of raising children on their own, dealing with the aftermath of military sexual trauma, PTSD from deployments, and other military service evoked experiences. Over the years there have been several programs implemented for female veterans but they continue to face barriers that male veterans do not. Historically, programs have been geared toward males who aren’t accompanied by dependents or are in a position to take advantage of short-term transitional housing.

Female veterans who are homeless need support from the communities that they live in. These women need support for what is often taken for granted by most — access to safe and adequate housing is the foundation needed for female veterans to accomplish their individual and family goals which ultimately enables them to support their families, maintain gainful employment, address mental and health needs, and generally enhance their quality of life.

I urge you to get involved in any way possible. You can start by contributing time or money to local county veteran service offices, or to statewide organizations such as Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans and Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota. You can also support legislature geared toward Veteran Homelessness by contacting your local legislator.

Ashley Hall

Saint Charles, Minn.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0