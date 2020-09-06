Arlene Neitzke: Feehan does take PAC money

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The leaves are changing and the weather is cooling down, which means it’s my least favorite time of the year: political ad season.

One of the most overused and easily disproved phrases in these ads is the claim that a candidate doesn’t take money from Political Action Committees.

One of these candidates is Dan Feehan. Right out of the gate in his first campaign ad, he claims he doesn’t take any money from PACs.

While Feehan does his best to conceal these donations by funneling them through other individuals, a simple search of the FEC website shows that the PAC money has indeed been padding his wallet.

From Nancy Pelosi, he received money from Comcast, FedEx and Cigna PACs. From Collin Peterson, dollars are flooding in from Koch Industries and BASF. Even cash from Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Novartis, drug companies that he swears he wouldn’t touch, is on record coming through from Congresswoman Anna Eschoo of California.

We don’t need another representative in Washington who promises one thing but does the other. Dan Feehan spins the truth as a candidate, and he’ll spin the truth as an elected official.

Arlene Neitzke, Winona

