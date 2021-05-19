Anna Gosling: Investing in nature

The issue of connection between people and plants needs to be addressed legitimately. There is an intricate link between our needs as humans and our plant-filled ecosystem, and this is the greatest piece we need to become aware of.

Extinction of plants and animals are growing in depth, as the needs of humans are becoming more threatened. As the nature we live in dies, so will the population of all communities. Our necessity to respond with bravery and optimism is as vital as air is to water as is to life. Equally, we each want to have a good life and take care of our plants and animals for your wellbeing, our planet’s wellbeing, and for the future of our collective nature. Plants and animals and humans are ultimately meant to have lives that are worth remembering, instead of destroying. To respond we can contact our legislators, spend time in nature, and learn the connection between yourself and nature.

Currently in the struggle of imbalance between people and nature, what is being done is unclear. This changes when we join in the movement of protection, by participating in No Mow May, no fertilizers on your lawn, walking and spending time outside, staying in touch with our leaders about environmental policies related to our planetary resources, and reaching out to the Environmental Protection Agency. To continue investing in the nature we are involved in, there is good progress ahead.