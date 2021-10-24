Anna Gosling: Consider our own and others' mental health

Life is full of unfortunate incidents, such as COVID-19. The Ministry of Health, UNICEF and the University Clinic of Psychiatry are examining the mental repercussions of current pandemic feelings and educating adults, children and young people about how to provide connection appropriately.

Such indicators are happening through the mental experiences of fear, anger, sadness and anxiety due to the closings of school, distance from others and adaptation to unique methods for how learning and work are conducted. Also, concerns of the future, balancing work and activities at home, social nervousness around your job security and preserving the livelihood of the family unit.

These examples are sufficient proof that our families and individuals need more support when it comes to coping with COVID-19 pandemic struggles. Making choices in consideration of others has grown out of necessity, encouraging the proper care, treatment, and prevention of further mental health crises among all people’s backgrounds.

What is most important here is considering the preservation of mental health, for others and ourselves. Another example I have reflects how we must consider our own actions and how this impacts others’ quality of mental health. Being compassionate to others matters as much if not more than being compassionate to ourselves, so it’s important to be supportive of everyone who is struggling and unwilling to share what’s going on in life for them mentally. Education, patience, meal-planning, and inviting others to share their feelings as they are comfortable to disclose with their family and people they trust.

In Winona County, we can be mindful of others’ mental by supporting their healthy movement, intentional relaxing, and dealing with their emotions. Also, applying these mental health skills to how we manage our personal emotions and being kind to everyone, collectively respecting every person’s mental health.

Anna Gosling

Winona

