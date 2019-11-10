I totally agree with Mary Catherine Fox's letter to the editor regarding "Stealing Mail is Serious Crime."
I was unfortunately one who had cards stolen by Sherri Genkinger. I always thought mail theft was a federal crime and believe all Sherri Genkinger received was a slap on the wrist.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
I believe instead of probation she should be serving time in prison. And the fine is a joke -- and it's not funny.
Ann Williamson, Winona
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.